The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Assistant Development Officer (ADO) posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at sssc.uk.gov.in till May 16, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 19 to 21, 2025. The exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 ADO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years as on July 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor's degree in Arts (Economics) or B.Comm or B.Sc (Agriculture) and basic knowledge of computer operation. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Applicants from the Unreserved/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for ADO posts 2025

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADO posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

