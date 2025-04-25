The Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has released the online written test admit card for the post of Specialist Officers under HRP 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website pnbindia.in .

The written exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, and shall consist of two parts: Part I — Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude, and Part II — Professional Knowledge. Candidates qualifying the online test will have to appear for personal interview.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PNB SO admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the admit card link under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR 350 SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2025-26’ Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PNB SO admit card 2025.