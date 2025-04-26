NCET 2025 admit card released at exams.nta.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Common Entrance Test 2025 (NCET 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.
The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3-4 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check the exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NCET admit card 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/
On the homepage, click on the NCET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NCET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.