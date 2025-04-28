Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has commenced the applications for the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) posts under Adv No. 03/25. Eligible candidates can register and submit their forms on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till May 21 and 23, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 201 Field Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold an ISC / Agriculture Diploma from a recognised institution. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ Male candidates/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Field Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Field Assistant registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Field Assistant posts 2025.