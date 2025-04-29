Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will conclude the registrations for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 (CCE 2024) under Advt. No. 12/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apsc.nic.in .

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted on June 1, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to OBC/MOBC including ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories. Applicants from SC/ ST/ BPL/ PwBD categories and female candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for CCE Prelims 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the CCE Prelims 2024 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CCE Prelims 2024.