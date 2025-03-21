APSC Inspector application 2025 window opens; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 20, 2025.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the registrations for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department (ADVT. NO. 10/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|SC/ST/BPL/PWBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to apply for Inspector posts 2025
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the APSC Inspector application form link
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
