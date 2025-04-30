The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) examination results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cisce.org .

Class 10th exams commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, whereas Class 12th exams were held from February 13 to April 5, 2025.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC result 2025

Visit the official website cisce.org On the homepage, click on ICSE and ISC result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CISCE result 2025.