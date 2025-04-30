The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) will release the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 ( UGET 2025 ) admit cards today, April 30, at 10.00 pm. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website comedk.org .

The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The answer key will be released on May 14. Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by May 16, 2025. The result will be declared on May 24, 2025.

Direct link to COMEDK UGET 2025 schedule.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET admit card 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the UGET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference