The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 ( JIPMAT 2025 ) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 2 up to 6.00 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The computer-based test was conducted on April 26, 2025. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26.

Steps to download JIPMAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

