The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in .

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for NEET (UG)-2025, he/she may contact NTA at 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or send an e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in ,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in pen and paper mode. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET UG admit card 2025.