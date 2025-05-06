The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 ( AISSEE 2025 ) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 7, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The examination was conducted on April 5, 2025.

Direct link to AISSEE 2025 notification.

Steps to download AISSEE answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2025 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AISSEE answer key 2025.