Today, June 8, is the last date to apply for the Junior Chemist (PHED) Exam 2025 through Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment exam is likely to be conducted on February 1, 2026. The Commission aims to fill 13 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Junior Chemist posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for Junior Chemist posts 2025 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference