The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has commenced the registrations for recruitment to various posts of Assistant General Manager (Accounts), Deputy General Manager (Accounts), Senior System Analyst, Project Manager, and other under Advt. No. 02 of 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till May 28 up to 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 16 vacancies, of which 1 vacancies are for Assistant General Manager (Accounts), 1 for Deputy General Manager (Accounts), 1 for Senior System Analyst, 2 for Project Manager, 1 for Assistant General Manager (Administration), 1 for Senior Engineer (Electronics), 1 for Manager (Accounts), 2 for Programmer, 5 for Assistant Engineer (Electronics), and 1 for Company Secretary.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. The PWD category candidates of Haryana are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for various posts 2025

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the AGM, AE and other posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the required details, upload the documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.