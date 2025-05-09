Patna High Court has released the exam schedule for the Mazdoor posts 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 22, 2025, in a single shift at various examination centres in Patna. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in a week before the commencement of the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 171 Mazdoor posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Mazdoor admit card 2025

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the admit card link for Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference