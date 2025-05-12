The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall tickets for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (EAPCET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exams for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) streams will be conducted on May 19 and 20, and the exams for the Engineering stream will be held from May 21 to 27, 2025. The Preliminary answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy, and Engineering exams will be released on May 21 and 28, respectively.

Direct link to Engineering notification 2025.

Direct link to Agriculture, Pharmacy notification 2025.

Steps to download AP EAPCET 2025 admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP EAPCET 2025 tab Click on the hall ticket link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP EAPCET admit card 2025.

Direct link to the list of exam centres.