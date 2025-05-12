AP EAPCET 2025 hall tickets out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall tickets for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (EAPCET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The exams for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) streams will be conducted on May 19 and 20, and the exams for the Engineering stream will be held from May 21 to 27, 2025. The Preliminary answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy, and Engineering exams will be released on May 21 and 28, respectively.
Direct link to Engineering notification 2025.
Direct link to Agriculture, Pharmacy notification 2025.
Steps to download AP EAPCET 2025 admit card
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the AP EAPCET 2025 tab
Click on the hall ticket link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP EAPCET admit card 2025.
Direct link to the list of exam centres.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.