The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has officially opened the registration window for its 2025 recruitment drive to fill various Group D positions, including Liftman and Driver posts across its principal and bench locations. The application process began today, May 13, 2025, from 12.00 pm onwards.

As per the official notification, interested candidates can submit their applications until May 28, 2025, up to 12.00 pm. In case of any errors in the submitted application, a correction window will be available from May 29 to June 1, 2025. The schedule for interviews will be announced separately at a later date.

Step to apply for Class IV recruitment

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment' tab Click on 'Online Application Forms' Click on the application link Register yourself

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to apply.

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 applies to the reserved/EWS category candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.