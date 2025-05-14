OSSC CTSRE results 2023 out for JE/ JE Civil posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results for appointment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Civil) under CTSRE-2023 (Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated 08.12.2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Commission had notified a total of 430 vacancies.
Steps to download the OSSC CTSRE result 2023
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s new section
Click on the CTSRE 2023 result link
Login and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Meanwhile, the Commission has released the revised CTSRE Prelims 2024 schedule. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on May 18 from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon. Applicants can download their hall tickets from today, May 14.
The paper will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies.
