The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results for appointment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Civil) under CTSRE-2023 (Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated 08.12.2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Commission had notified a total of 430 vacancies.

Steps to download the OSSC CTSRE result 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s new section Click on the CTSRE 2023 result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the revised CTSRE Prelims 2024 schedule. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on May 18 from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon. Applicants can download their hall tickets from today, May 14.

The paper will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies.