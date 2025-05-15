The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations ( CEE ) Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 ( KEAM 2025 ) results on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in . Applicants can download their results through the candidate portal using their application number, password, and access code.

However, the scores of some candidates have been withheld due to defects in their application or relevant reasons. The exams were conducted from April 23 to 29, 2025.

“The normalized scores secured by candidates in the Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination, Kerala - 2025 are published in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can login to their home page through the link ‘KEAM-2025 Candidate Portal’ and then click the menu ‘Result’ to view the Entrance Examination Normalized score,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download KEAM result 2025

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KEAM result 2025.