The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will close the correction window for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025 today, May 15. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make corrections, if needed, through the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in .

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Document Verification.

Steps to make corrections in TNUSRB SI application form

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Under the Direct Recruitment section, click on ‘To Edit Application’ Enter your user ID and password Edit the required details and save changes Submit the corrected application form and download a copy for future reference

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to the correction window.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1299 Sub-Inspector vacancies, out of which 933 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 366 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Armed Reserve). The exam dates will be announced soon by the board.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.