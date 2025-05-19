CISF Recruitment 2025: Registrations begin for 403 Head Constable GD posts, details here
Candidates can now apply for the post of Head Constable (GD) through the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of 403 Head Constable (General Duty) posts under the Sports Quota 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official portal cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in until June 6, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 403 vacancies. To be eligible for the post, applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and should have represented State/National/International levels in sports, games, or athletics. Additional eligibility requirements related to physical fitness and medical standards are available in the official notification:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for the Head Constable (GD) post 2025
- Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout of the application for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.