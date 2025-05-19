The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of 403 Head Constable (General Duty) posts under the Sports Quota 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official portal cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in until June 6, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 403 vacancies. To be eligible for the post, applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and should have represented State/National/International levels in sports, games, or athletics. Additional eligibility requirements related to physical fitness and medical standards are available in the official notification:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the Head Constable (GD) post 2025

Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout of the application for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.