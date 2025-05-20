Indian Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) 3rd merit list 2025 on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applicants can check the merit list through the Candidate’s Corner.

Shortlisted candidates are required to have their documents verified at the Division mentioned against their names. The recruitment drive aims to fill 21413 GDS posts . The applications were invited from February 10 to March 3, 2025.

Steps to download GDS 3rd merit list 2025

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Corner Click on the Division wise merit list The merit list will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The third merit list has been released for all 23 circles of India Post, which include: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.