Allahabad University PGAT 2025 registration deadline today; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allduniv.ac.in.
Today, May 20, is the last date to apply for the Post Graduate Admission Test 2025 (PGAT 2025) through Allahabad University’s (AU) website allduniv.ac.in. The form correction window will open from May 22 to 23, 2025.
PGAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2025. The exam is being conducted for the Post Graduate Admission Test for the various PG (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.B.A., etc.) and other Professional Courses (LL.B., LL.M. and IPS).
Here’s the detailed notification.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|PGAT-I
|PGAT-II
|Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1600
|SC/ ST/ PwD
|Rs 500
|Rs 800
Steps to apply for PGAT 2025
Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the PGAT 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the applications
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for PGAT 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.