The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the question paper pattern of the Accountancy test for CUET UG 2025, introducing an optional section for students. Students who have already appeared for the Accountancy exam held from May 13 to May 16, 2025, will be given the opportunity to re-appear for it with the revised paper pattern. The option will be made available on the official website nta.ac.in.

Students appearing for the Accountancy paper from May 22, 2025, will now be allowed to choose between questions from ‘Unit V’ or an optional Unit V. The rest of the paper will continue to cover Units 1 to 4 as previously outlined.

Here’s the official notification.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the NTA has also cancelled the CUET UG exam held on May 13 (Shift II) and May 14 (Shift I and II) at Kite Polytechnic, Vawoosa, Rangreth, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, due to technical glitches. Fresh exam dates for these candidates are yet to be announced, and new admit cards will be issued in due course.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.