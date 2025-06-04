The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025 in May and June for the 1st or 2nd year are advised to keep a close watch on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in for updates.

The IPASE 2025 theory examinations were conducted from May 22 to May 30. The supplementary exams wrapped up with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29, 2025.

Steps to check TS Inter Supplementary result 2025

Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 link on the homepage Enter your login details, click submit Check and download the result page Take a printout for future reference

As per a report by Hindustan Times, in the first-year annual exams, a total of 4,88,430 students appeared (both general and vocational streams), with 3,22,191 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 65.96%. In the second year, 5,08,582 students took the exam, and 3,33,908 passed, bringing the pass percentage to 65.65%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.