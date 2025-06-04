The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur, has declared the results of the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CG SET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer keys (Paper I and Paper II) from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The list of candidates who appeared for the exam along with marks. The exam was conducted on July 21, 2024, for 19 subjects.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CG SET result 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG SET 2024 result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CG SET result 2024.

Direct link to CG SET final answer key 2024.

Direct link to CG SET 2024 list of candidates along with marks.

Direct link to CG SET 2024 cut-off.