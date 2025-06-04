The National Entrance Screening Test 2025 (NEST 2025) has released the hall tickets for the National Entrance Screening Test 2025 or NEST 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nestexam.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 22, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm.

NEST is a compulsory computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Steps to download NEST admit card 2025

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the NEST admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEST admit card 2025.