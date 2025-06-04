The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, will soon close the registration window for admission into the three-year diploma in Engineering and Technology Programme of the State Government Polytechnics of Assam for the session 2025-26. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website dte.assam.gov.in till June 7, 2025.

The applicants should have attained the age of 16 years as on December 31, 2025. There’s no maximum age limit. Applicants must pass the HSLC or equivalent examination in a single sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects without grace marks in Science and Mathematics. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The registration fee is Rs 300 plus applicable taxes, if any.

Steps to download Assam PAT 2025

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Admission into State Government Polytechnics for the session 2025-26” Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

