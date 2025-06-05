The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window today, June 5, 2025 at 5.00 pm, for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations 2025 AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.). Eligible candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate and Doctoral degree programmes for the academic session 2025–26 must complete their applications on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR .

These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR Click on the link for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 Application Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2025.

Direct link to apply for ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2025.

Information on application fee is available here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.