The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is all set to release the results for the B.Sc Nursing (Honours) entrance examination 2025 today, June 6, 2025, according to the prospectus. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results in PDF format on the official AIIMS examination website aiimsexams.ac.in .

This examination, conducted for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing programme, was held on June 1, 2025, at various test centres across India.

Steps to view B.Sc. Nursing (Hons.) result 2025

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the link for AIIMS BSc Nursing (Hons) result 2025, under Results tab A PDF containing a list of qualified candidates will appear Search your name, view, and download the result

As per a report by Times of India, following the result announcement, shortlisted candidates must register online for counselling, indicate their course and institute preferences, and participate in seat allocation based on rank and reservation norms. Document verification and fee payment will confirm final admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.