ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD form correction window opens tomorrow; check details here
Applicants can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ from June 7, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Entrance Examinations 2025 tomorrow, June 7, 2025. Applicants can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ till June 9, 2025.
These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.
“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 09 June 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.). The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 forms
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR
Click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 form correction link
Key in your login details and submit
Make the necessary changes and submit
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.