The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Entrance Examinations 2025 tomorrow, June 7, 2025. Applicants can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ till June 9, 2025.

These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 09 June 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.). The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 forms

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR Click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 form correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference