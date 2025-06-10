Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has announced the results of the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in .

Bihar B.Ed. CET 2025 examination was held on May 28, 2025. As per a notification, qualified candidates can make corrections to the form (gender/ category) on June 11 to 12, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BEd CET result 2025

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar CET result 2025 link Enter your login credentials View and download your results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BEd CET result 2025.