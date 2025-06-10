Bihar BEd CET result 2025 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has announced the results of the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Bihar B.Ed. CET 2025 examination was held on May 28, 2025. As per a notification, qualified candidates can make corrections to the form (gender/ category) on June 11 to 12, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download BEd CET result 2025
Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in
On the homepage, click on the Bihar CET result 2025 link
Enter your login credentials
View and download your results
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BEd CET result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.