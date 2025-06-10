RPSC RAS Mains schedule 2024 released; admit cards from June 14
Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 17 and 18 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The hall tickets will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on June 14, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1096 vacancies. Earlier, the Commission has notified a total of 733 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RPSC RAS Mains admit card 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RAS Mains admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.