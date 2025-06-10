The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 17 and 18 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The hall tickets will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on June 14, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1096 vacancies. Earlier, the Commission has notified a total of 733 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPSC RAS Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RAS Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.