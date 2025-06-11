Karnataka SSLC Exam 2: Results to be announced soon, here’s how to download
Students can view and download their results, once released, from the official website karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 soon. These results are for students who took the supplementary examinations held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. Once the results are released, students can view and download their scorecards from the official website karresults.nic.in.
Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 results
- Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025’ link
- Enter your details and submit
- View and download you scorecard
According to Times of India, there are alternative methods to access the result
- SMS: Send your roll number to 56263
- DigiLocker: View your result by verifying your identity using Aadhaar
As per a report by The Indian Express, a major update in 2025 is the cancellation of the grace marks policy by KSEAB. In 2023, more than 59,000 students had passed with the help of 10% grace marks. The following year, this benefit was extended, allowing up to 20% grace marks per subject.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.