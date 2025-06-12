The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam held on May 25, 2025, can now check their results on the official website upsconline.nic.in .

According to The Indian Express, more than 10 lakh aspirants took the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025, vying for only 979 positions available this year.

Steps to check UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website upsconline.gov.in Click on the ‘Civil Services Preliminary Result 2025’ link A PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates will open Search for your roll number in the list Download the PDF and save it for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Post-Result Instructions

Pay a fee of Rs 200 for the Main Examination (PwBD, SC, ST, and female candidates are exempted).

for the Main Examination (PwBD, SC, ST, and female candidates are exempted). If a candidate’s name has changed post-matriculation or differs from the name in educational certificates, a gazette notification must be provided.

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.