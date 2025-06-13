The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 today, June 13, 2025. Students who appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary examinations can now access their results on the official website karresults.nic.in .

The SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The supplementary exams began with the first language paper and concluded with subjects like Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and others. All exams were held in a single shift from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025

Visit the official results website karresults.nic.in Click on the link for SSLC 2025 Result Enter registration number and submit View and download the result for future reference

Direct link to SSLC 2 Result 2025.

According to Times of India, a total of 87,330 students cleared Exam 2, which includes 6,635 out of 11,818 candidates who reappeared to boost their scores, marking a 56.14% improvement rate among those who took the exam again.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.