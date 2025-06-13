The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in till July 3, 2025.

The Phase I online examination will be conducted on July 20, whereas the Phase II online examination is likely to be held on August 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 266 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC / ST / PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1000 applies to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2025

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the “RECRUITMENT — RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS) 2024-25” Register yourself, and proceed with the application Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AO posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.