The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the B.Ed Entrance Examination 2025. This entrance test serves as the gateway for the B.Ed programme offered by IGNOU for the 2025 academic year. Candidates who took the exam on March 16, 2025, can now check their results on the university’s official website ignou.ac.in.

Steps to check IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2025

Visit the official website: https://www.ignou.ac.in Open the ‘Announcements’ tab on the homepage Click on the ‘Entrance result of BEd 2025’ link Download the result PDF and search for your name

Direct link to IGNOU BEd entrance result.

According to a Times of India report, candidates who qualify the entrance examination must now participate in the counselling process to secure admission. IGNOU will conduct regional counselling sessions through its designated Programme Study Centres (PSCs) across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.