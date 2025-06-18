The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18, 2025. Candidates who have successfully submitted their online applications can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The Upper PCS Preliminary Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in two sessions across 24 cities in Uttarakhand.

Steps to download Upper PCS admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 Admit Card Enter your login details and submit Check and download your admit card

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.