BPSC 71st recruitment 2025: Vacancies increased to 1264, applications open until June 30
Candidates can now apply for 1264 posts at the official website bpscpat.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bpscpat.bihar.gov.in till June 30, 2025.
As per the latest update issued on X (formerly Twitter) on June 17, 2025, and the official notification, the total number of posts has been revised from 1,250 to 1,264, following the addition of 14 newly sanctioned posts for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
Here’s the 71st CCE detailed notification 2025.
Direct link to apply for BPSC 71st CCE 2025.
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwD (40% or more disability)/Outside Bihar candidates: Rs 150
- All other candidates: Rs 650
