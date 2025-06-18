The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bpscpat.bihar.gov.in till June 30, 2025.

पूर्व में राज्य सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों के अंतर्गत कुल 1250 पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु एकीकृत 71वीं संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा की अधिसूचना जारी की गई थी।



दिनांक 16.06.2025 को गृह विभाग (आरक्षी शाखा), बिहार, पटना से पुलिस उपाधीक्षक के 14 रिक्त पदों हेतु अधियाचना प्राप्त हुआ है।… pic.twitter.com/zO8xcbAw3p — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) June 17, 2025

As per the latest update issued on X (formerly Twitter) on June 17, 2025, and the official notification, the total number of posts has been revised from 1,250 to 1,264, following the addition of 14 newly sanctioned posts for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Here’s the 71st CCE detailed notification 2025.

Direct link to apply for BPSC 71st CCE 2025.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwD (40% or more disability)/Outside Bihar candidates: Rs 150

All other candidates: Rs 650

