The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is set to release the admit cards for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2025 tomorrow, June 19, 2025, as per the official notification. Candidates preparing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

The HSE +2 Supplementary Exams 2025 are scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025, with each paper taking place from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. These exams are meant for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the March 2025 board examinations.

According to Times of India, to access the admit card, students must provide their application number and DOB in the specified fields.

Steps to download supplementary exam admit card

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in Click on the link for TN HSE +2 Admit Card 2025 Submit the details to view the admit card Download and take a printout for exam use

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.