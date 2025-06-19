The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the posts of Chauffeur for RHC and Driver for RSLSA District Courts and DLSAs 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in till July 7, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 58 vacancies, of which 27 are for Chauffeur and 31 for Driver. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer)/ other category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 600 applies to state’s OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS. Applicants from SC/ ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 450.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan HC Driver, Chauffeur posts 2025

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Rajasthan HC Driver/ Chauffeur posts link Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for posts.