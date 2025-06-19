The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 30 Project Manager and equivalent posts under Advt. No. 04/2025. Applicants can submit their forms at jpsc.gov.in from June 20 to July 10, 2025.

Applicants should be between the ages of 22 and 35 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.