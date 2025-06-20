The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the Railway Police Force (RPF) Constable posts 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in . The score-card link will be active at 5.00 pm today, June 20, 2025.

A total of 42143 candidates have been declared qualified. The applicants have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Documents Verification (DV). The PET/ PMT schedule will be released in due course. The exam was conducted between March 2 and March 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,208 constable vacancies.

Steps to download RPF Constable result 2025

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RPF Constable result 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.