The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to announce the results of the JEECUP 2025 (UP Polytechnic) examination soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The exam was conducted from June 5 to 13, 2025. UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JEECUP result 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the upjee result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference