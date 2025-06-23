CSIR UGC NET 2025: Last day to apply for June session exam today, check details here
Candidates can apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination today, June 23, at 11.59 pm. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can register through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level exam that qualifies candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in Indian universities and institutions. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025.
Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025
- Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
- Under Latest News, click on the link to register for CSIR-UGC NET
- Click on ‘New Candidate Register Here’
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.