The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination today, June 23, at 11.59 pm. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can register through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level exam that qualifies candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in Indian universities and institutions. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in Under Latest News, click on the link to register for CSIR-UGC NET Click on ‘New Candidate Register Here’ Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply.