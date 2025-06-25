The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have officially announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam conducted on May 25 can now view their results on the official website iiseradmission.in .

Steps to download IISER IAT result 2025

Visit the official website iiseradmission.in Click on the link for IAT Result 2025 Open the admission portal and login using your details View and download your result for future reference

With the declaration of results, IISER will now begin the admission process for its BS-MS dual degree programme. Seat allotment will be determined based on the candidates’ ranks, category, and preferences provided during registration.