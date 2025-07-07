The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has declared the results of the Secondary Grade Teachers 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

The OMR-based examination was conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1768 vacancies.

Steps to download TN TRB Teacher result 2024

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Teacher result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TN TRB Teacher result 2024.

Direct link to TN TRB Teacher final answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.