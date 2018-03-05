Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 admit cards for the Southern Region. Candidates from this region can download their admit cards from the regional SSC websites.

CHSL exams are scheduled region wise from 4th March till 26th March. The commission has already issued admit cards for Eastern, Central, Northern Regions, and Karnataka Kerala regions.

To Download the Admit Card

Log on to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in) Click on the ‘Admit card’ menu from the navigation Click on the relevant region URL (Southern Region) On the left panel, click on ‘Download e-admit card’ Click on ‘Download E-Admission Certificate’ under Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Section The candidates can fill in registration number/roll number/candidate’s name with date of birth in the relevant section The admit card will be available for print

The commission aims to fill 3259 vacancies. Tier 1 exam is computer based and candidates clearing the level will be called for the Tier 2 exam scheduled for July 8, 2018.