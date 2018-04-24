Current Affairs April 24th 2018
Stay up to date with all the big national and international news, which will help when giving government and banking exams.
World Bank: India highest recipient of remittances in 2017 at $69 billion
- According to World Bank, in 2017 India was the highest recipient of remittances, retaining its position at the top.
- People sent back to India about $69 billion in 2017.
- In 2016, there was a dip in remittances to India, but in 2017, this increased by about 9.9%.
- However, the highest was in 2014, when India received $70.4 billion in remittances.
Diu Smart City first city in India to run on 100% renewable energy during daytime
- Diu has become the first Smart City in India to run on 100% renewable energy during the daytime.
- Until last year, Diu was importing 73% of its power from Gujarat.
- It now has a 9 MW solar park spread over 50 hectares of rocky barren land. Also, solar panels have been installed on the roof tops of 79 government buildings.
- Diu is saving about 13,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
- Due to low-cost solar energy, residential power tariffs have been cut by 10% last year and 15% this year.
Telangana’s Adilabad Dokra and Warangal Durries get Geographical Indication (GI) tag
- Geographical Indication (GI) Registration Certificates have been issued to Adilabad Dokra and Warangal Durries by the GI Registry, Chennai.
- Dokra is an ancient bell metal craft carried out in the tribal regions of the Adilabad district in Telangana.
- Durries are rugs are made using vegetable colours, and the craft is carried out with acclaim by the weaver community of Warangal region.
- The GI tag is given to agricultural, natural and manufactured goods made in certain regions that have a special quality and a famous reputation.
Jailed Egyptian photojournalist Abu Zeid wins UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize
- A UNESCO jury panel has awarded Jailed Egyptian photojournalist Abu Zeid, known as Shawkan, the World Press Freedom Prize.
- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ignored warnings from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry against the move, saying that the photojournalist faces terror-related charges.
- Abou Zeid was arrested in Cairo in August 2013 while covering a demonstration at Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square. He has been in jail ever since.
- However, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions says that Abu Zeid’s prolonged detention infringes his human rights.
Duty-free shops at Delhi international airport liable for GST: Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR)
- The New Delhi bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has ruled that international passengers buying goods at duty-free shops in Delhi international airport will have to pay GST.
- Ruling states that duty-free shops at the Delhi International Airport are not ‘free from duties’ under the Goods and Services Tax regime.
- Prior to GST, duty-free shops were exempt from the levy of central sales tax and value added tax. This is because sales from such shops were considered as exports.