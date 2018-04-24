World Bank: India highest recipient of remittances in 2017 at $69 billion

According to World Bank, in 2017 India was the highest recipient of remittances, retaining its position at the top.

People sent back to India about $69 billion in 2017.

In 2016, there was a dip in remittances to India, but in 2017, this increased by about 9.9%.

However, the highest was in 2014, when India received $70.4 billion in remittances.

Diu Smart City first city in India to run on 100% renewable energy during daytime

Diu has become the first Smart City in India to run on 100% renewable energy during the daytime.

Until last year, Diu was importing 73% of its power from Gujarat.

It now has a 9 MW solar park spread over 50 hectares of rocky barren land. Also, solar panels have been installed on the roof tops of 79 government buildings.

Diu is saving about 13,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Due to low-cost solar energy, residential power tariffs have been cut by 10% last year and 15% this year.

Telangana’s Adilabad Dokra and Warangal Durries get Geographical Indication (GI) tag

Geographical Indication (GI) Registration Certificates have been issued to Adilabad Dokra and Warangal Durries by the GI Registry, Chennai.

Dokra is an ancient bell metal craft carried out in the tribal regions of the Adilabad district in Telangana.

Durries are rugs are made using vegetable colours, and the craft is carried out with acclaim by the weaver community of Warangal region.

The GI tag is given to agricultural, natural and manufactured goods made in certain regions that have a special quality and a famous reputation.

Jailed Egyptian photojournalist Abu Zeid wins UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize

A UNESCO jury panel has awarded Jailed Egyptian photojournalist Abu Zeid, known as Shawkan, the World Press Freedom Prize.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ignored warnings from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry against the move, saying that the photojournalist faces terror-related charges.

Abou Zeid was arrested in Cairo in August 2013 while covering a demonstration at Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square. He has been in jail ever since.

However, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions says that Abu Zeid’s prolonged detention infringes his human rights.

Duty-free shops at Delhi international airport liable for GST: Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR)