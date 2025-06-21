Pakistan announced on Saturday that it has nominated United States President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent conflict with India.

“The Government of Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan – an issue that lies at the heart of regional instability,” Islamabad stated in a social media post.

It also described Trump as a “genuine peacemaker”.

The winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is expected to be announced in October 2026.

Pakistan’s announcement came days after Trump claimed that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for multiple global peace efforts, The Hindu reported.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the US president was quoted as saying by AP. “They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump reiterated that he would never receive a Nobel Peace Prize, “no matter what I do”. He also repeated his claim that he had helped “stop the war” between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has rejected Trump’s assertions.

On Wednesday, New Delhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the US president that India will never accept mediation to resolve tensions with Pakistan.

Trump was also told that New Delhi had agreed to the ceasefire only on Islamabad’s request, said India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri .

Hours after the statement, Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House. Speaking afterwards, Trump thanked both Munir and Modi for their roles in “ending the war”, and noted ongoing trade discussions with both countries, The Hindu reported.

The tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

New Delhi’s announcement on the decision to stop military action had come minutes after Trump claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to the ceasefire .

However, India has said that the decision to stop firing was taken bilaterally and that there was no intervention by the US.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The five-member panel is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament.

According to the Nobel Prize website, a nomination for the Peace Prize is valid if submitted by qualified individuals such as government officials, judges, professors, former laureates or members of recognised peace organisations.

This includes “members of national Assemblies and national governments of sovereign states as well as current heads of state”. Self-nominations are not accepted.